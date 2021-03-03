There will be bulls.
And barrel racers, mutton busters and breakaway ropers. Belt buckles will be won and royalty will be crowned.
So say the leaders of the Lewiston Roundup, who are optimistic the annual rodeo scheduled to start Sept. 7 — a short six months from now — won’t fall victim to the coronavirus as it and so many other events did last year.
“We are feeling really good about our chances of being able to pull off an in-person event this year,” said Roundup Board of Directors President Willie Deibel.
He noted that Idaho has moved to Stage 3 of its planned “reopening;” that some sporting events are already being held; and that more and more people are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations with each passing week. That bodes well for the event that is still months into the future.
“As far as it goes for the Roundup, we are prepared and ready to proceed full bore,” he said while also noting there is a general air of optimism in the rodeo world. Deibel said organizers of the Horse Heaven Roundup at Kennewick, the Pendleton Roundup and the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days are all planning to host events this summer.
In fact, the Lewiston Roundup Association will hold a warmup of sorts, its Western Extravaganza on March 15-19 at the indoor arena at the Roundup grounds.
“We are following health and safety guidelines, and with the size of that indoor arena and our normal crowd, we will be well within our capacity limits,” Deibel said. “We encourage people to wear masks if it makes them feel comfortable and social distance if they want.”
If case levels continue to trend downward as they have been and the Roundup is held as planned, Deibel said it will be labeled the 87th annual edition of the rodeo. The 2020 event was to have been the 86th Lewiston Roundup.
The Roundup was canceled once before, in 1942, because of World War II. It was to have been the eighth edition of the rodeo. The Roundup resumed in 1943 and was labeled the ninth edition as though the cancellation didn’t happen.
Deibel said just as it did nearly 80 years ago, the Roundup’s age will advance and the 2021 version will be called the 87th edition.
“We were into July, under 60 days (from the Roundup), when we canceled,” he said. “To keep with that account and tradition and in talking to other rodeos and industry insiders, it made sense to make this the 87th.”
Deibel said it will be up to the city of Lewiston to decide if the Roundup Parade is held.
“The city does have to approve that, it’s the one event that takes place inside the city limits.”
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.