Sophia Huffman doesn’t just know horses, she knows her horse.
When she first got her Arabian horse, Kholorado Khowboy SA — or “Khody’’ for short — she had him compete in Western pleasure events. That class required Khody to be collected, slow and carry himself in a specific way.
“My horse was just not built to do that, so he got very angry and hated his job,” she said.
So they switched to working Western events. That class tests how well a horse can get a job done. They work on completing maneuvers, like turn arounds, galloping and trotting, in certain patterns that are scored based on how well the horse is suited for the job. The horse and rider also participate in events that are judged on how the two work together as a team, with Huffman riding or walking on the ground leading Khody.
“He loves the patterns,” said Huffman, a high school junior. “It gives his brain something to do, that’s what he was built to do.”
That knowledge of Arabian breeds and working with her horse resulted in two national equestrian awards for the Lewiston resident. One is the Arabian Horse Association 2021 Youth of the Year Award, and the other is the U.S. Equestrian 2021 Junior Equestrian of the Year.
Huffman was familiar with the Arabian Horse Association through her work with the breed and attending shows through the organization. She applied for the Youth of the Year Award last year but didn’t move far along in the process. She wasn’t planning to apply this year, but at the encouragement of her parents, she did.
“What I’ve learned from these things is that you should always take the opportunities that come to you and don’t be afraid to get involved with things,” she said. “That’s always been an obstacle for me is taking the steps to get involved, or, say, maybe apply for something, but a lot of the time it does pay off. You just have to get out of your own way — not to let opportunities go by.”
For the Junior Equestrian of the Year award, the director of youth programs for the Arabian association asked if she could nominate Huffman for the award. The U.S. Equestrian is the parent organization for the breed organizations, like the Arabian Horse Association. Along with a phone interview, there was an essay part of the application and Huffman wrote about sportsmanship and keeping the fun in horse showing.
“To me, the Arabian award is the one that feels more special to me because that group and the Arabian breed is what I’ve been involved with for a long time and it’s the horses I love the most,” Huffman said.
Huffman got involved with Arabian horses after showing her trainer’s horse, who was an Arabian. Then she was drawn to the breed.
“At first, I think it was just they were so different than any horses I had grown up around,” she said. “There’s just something special about them.”
Huffman spoke of the breed’s beauty, but for horse showing, their versatility is another key trait. “As I started getting into it more, I realized just how many things the Arabian breed can do.”
The Arabians have a lot of bloodlines that help them do a variety of events for shows, such as dressage and jumping for the English division and cow classes and reigning for the Western division.
“(It’s) not necessarily that one horse can do all of that, but there are specialized bloodlines that, at an Arabian show, you would find all of those different disciplines,” she said.
Huffman says a good show horse depends on what a rider wants to do with a horse. For her, she wants a horse that has a “good mind,” meaning that it’s calm, level-headed and not scared of everything. That makes the horse more trainable and safer to ride.
As Huffman discovered with Khody, knowing what the horse is bred for is also important. “You want to make sure your horse is built for what you want to do,” she said. “We figured out that’s what’s best for the horse and the rider, when you’re doing what the horse is built to do.”
Huffman got Khody in the summer of 2015 when he was 10 years old. She began working with horses when her family moved to their new house in first grade. Then she learned the basics of training in 4-H and from people in the local horse community. That led to showing horses and Arabian horses.
“It always just kinda seems to keep turning into something else,” she said.
Although Huffman and Khody had the basics of training, both had to retrain themselves for working Western events. Training involves practicing the moves that will be judged in competitions. “It’s a really slow process a lot of the time because you have to teach the foundation of the maneuver before you can make it look nice,” she said.
For her essay in the U.S. Equestrian award, Huffman wrote about having a strong bond with a horse, like the one she has with Khody. She credits that to spending time with him, which increased when he moved to a pasture at her home.
“You kind of have to learn what your horse needs from you,” she said. “He likes to have a human as a leader. So I had to learn to be that for him. It’s a balance between being a leader, but not being controlling because a horse won’t do something if it feels controlled.”
Staying close to Khody is one of the reasons Huffman decided to stay in Lewiston to attend Lewis-Clark State College. The Arabian Horse Association Award comes with a $5,000 scholarship.
The other reason is related to her future career. The homeschooled high school junior has been taking dual credits at LCSC since her sophomore year and plans to apply to the nursing program in the fall.
After that, Huffman’s goal is to keep riding and showing horses.
“It’s not just what I know,” she said, “but it’s what I love to do.”
