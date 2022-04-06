Washington State University welcomed another Bantam into the Cougar family Tuesday.
Jenna Frei received the Delbert J. Hayes Accounting Scholarship in a surprise ceremony Tuesday at the Clarkston High School Library. About 10 people were at the ceremony to congratulate Frei on her award
The high school senior said she was very happy and relieved to know she got the scholarship, which she learned about in her sophomore year. The scholarship deadline is in February, but Frei didn’t wait and applied in October, Principal Doug LaMunyan said, who wrote Frei a letter of recommendation for the award.
LaMunyan and Frei’s parents, Eric and Melissa Frei, knew Jenna received the scholarship about two weeks before the ceremony, when spring break began for Clarkston students. “Longest spring break ever,” Melissa Frei said, because it was difficult to keep the news quiet, especially because Jenna was stressed about the outcome. Tishara Day, WSU Carson College of Business scholarship program coordinator, also had to keep the news to herself, despite Frei’s emails asking about the decision. Day came to assist the awarding of the scholarship.
Jenna Frei’s parents said they are proud of her determination. “She did it all on her own,” Melissa Frei said.
Unknowingly, Jenna Frei prepared for the event by wearing her WSU shirt to school. When LaMunyan asked her to come with him to the library for “leadership activities,” she knew something was up.
“The lie wasn’t really relevant,” she said, and when she got to the library, “that’s when my heart rate started going up.”
Even though she had her suspicions, she still appeared surprised to see all the attendees in the library, including her parents; school counselor Janet Beitelspacher-Auer; Charann Triplett, who was Frei’s adviser for the last three years; WSU faculty; and past recipients of the award, Molly Williams, a freshman at WSU, and Owen Boreson, a sophomore at WSU.
Bernie Wong-On-Wing, chair of the Carson College accounting department, presented Frei with the scholarship. The scholarship was created in memory of Delbert J. Hayes, who graduated from Clarkston High School in 1953 and studied accounting at WSU. It is a full-ride scholarship for CHS students attending WSU who are accounting majors.
Wong-On-Wing thanked the Hayes family and the CHS staff.
“We appreciate the support of the counselors, teachers and principal of Clarkston High School,” he said. “That’s what makes it happen, everyone working together.”
Frei also received a bag of WSU swag, including a sweatshirt, flag and pompoms to get her start as a Cougar. Williams and Boreson then led Frei into a rousing rendition of the WSU fight song at the encouragement of Marla Meyer, Carson College Moss Adams accounting relations manager.
Frei said Williams helped her figure out what she wanted to do at the accounting program. Knowing a couple former Bantams on campus will also make the transition to WSU easier, Frei said. However, Williams and Boreson said feeling welcome at the WSU accounting program won’t be an issue.
“It’s such a community and family,” Williams said. “It makes your college smaller. Everyone cares and wants you to do well.”
Boreson agreed and said the atmosphere was open, friendly and supportive. “They’re really peppy,” he said of the staff.
Miguel Inzunza, Carson College business student recruiter, was also there to welcome Frei and her parents into the Cougar family. “It’s absolutely exciting to bring Clarkston Bantams to WSU,” he said. “It’s an amazing school for amazing students.”
While Frei was congratulated by all the attendees, her smile and excitement didn’t dissipate. “I’m really thankful for the opportunity,” said the soon-to-be Cougar. Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.