In her new role as director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, Chanel Tewalt hopes to highlight the diverse responsibilities of the agency’s employees.
As overseer of Idaho’s premier industry, the department deals with animal and plant agriculture, pests and pesticides, inspections, licensing, marketing and a host of other tasks.
“I think one of the early focuses (of the new job) is in understanding we have an incredible staff who has highly technical and difficult jobs,” Tewalt said.
“Our job is to promote and serve agriculture. I hope to get a chance to amplify and enhance that spotlight on agriculture and to highlight this incredible industry that is in every part of the state ... and to tell the story of what our staff does.”
Tewalt was recently named by Gov. Brad Little to take the reins of the industry headed for the past 16 years by Celia Gould, who retired.
Tewalt grew up in an agriculture family in southern Oregon. There in Klamath County, Tewalt got a first-hand view of the interactions between farmers and the state government that controlled many aspects of the industry.
“It was foundational to how I understand government,” she said. Wars over water rights were going on then and continue today.
“It really painted a picture of how government can so severely affect agriculture. The images have always stuck with me of farmers not being able to farm when the water was turned off ... and how significant those impacts are to people’s lives.”
Tewalt attended Boise State University, graduating with a political science degree, and went to work for the agriculture department as a college intern.
From there she moved through several positions, including communications director and assistant director until the latest appointment.
Tewalt said she feels lucky to “stand on the shoulders of a giant. Celia laid an incredible foundation,” for the department. But, while planning to continue many of Gould’s leads, Tewalt said she had additional ideas in mind.
“The industry needs consistency,” she said. “That is so important to the people that we serve.”
One of Tewalt’s major tasks will be to strengthen and enhance the marketing arm of the state’s agriculture.
“I think everyone is at least bracing for some kind of (economic) slowdown,” she said. “And it is when times are good that you start planning for those rough times. And this is what we’re doing now, knowing how important trade is and trying to build on the progress Idaho has made.”
Tewalt said another of the challenges her department faces is hiring enough people to cover all the bases. There are 225 full-time employees, but during peak inspection times, that number can go as high as 500.
“The labor market is scarce and we’re always looking (for new employees),” she said. “It’s particularly challenging with our temporary workforce. Those are the hardest to find” — meaning the people who work in the potato and onion sheds and monitor pest and commodity inspections.
“And if we can’t find them, that really impacts that processor getting their job done. ... It is going to be very important to us to find ways we can move the needle and not just focus on, ‘Well, this is the way we’ve always done it.’”
Last year the Washington State Department of Agriculture launched a massive Japanese beetle eradication campaign. Those pests, which threaten fruit trees, seed and row crops, have shown up recently in Canyon County. This summer, Tewalt said, the department will be focusing on getting rid of the beetles that can move around quickly and pose a huge threat to agriculture.
Tewalt, who is married and has two children, hopes to get out into other areas of the state to visit people involved in agriculture. But even when she’s grounded in Boise, she wants the public to know she is available to hear and help them.
“I want everyone to know that we have an open-door policy and I would rather hear from people early, because this agency can’t do anything about (a potential problem) if we don’t know what’s happening. So the open-door policy is incredibly important,” Tewalt said.