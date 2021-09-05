Former Lewiston Roundup Queen Arlene Worley was recently inducted into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of other notable cowboys in the state.
As a little girl from a third-generation rodeo family, Worley dreamed of becoming a trick rider. But her parents didn’t have a lot of money, and they only had one horse and trailer.
“I would see the professionals at different rodeos and think, ‘That is so beautiful,’ ” she said. “I wanted to be just like them.”
When no one was around, Worley, who was around 10 years old at the time, would sneak the horse out to the ball field to perform tricks. Neighboring kids would gather to watch and cheer her on.
After graduating from Lewiston High School in 1954, she became the Lewiston Roundup Queen in 1955. Her two princesses, Sally Kane from Moscow and Marigay Nelson from Orofino, participated in many of the rodeos with her.
“We had a wonderful time all year long,” Worley said. “It was such an honor to represent the Lewiston Roundup at all the rodeos I grew up going to.”
She later traveled to various rodeos across the region to represent her hometown, and eventually began timing events and handling secretary duties for several stock contractors. For 25 years, she carried the American flag for the Lewiston Roundup opening ceremonies.
In 1994, she became the first woman inducted into the Las Vegas Helldorado Rodeo Hall of Fame and remains the only woman in that hall of fame to this day.
Following in the footsteps of her father, who she had a close relationship with, Worley was honored as grand marshal of the Lewiston Roundup in 2001. Her father, Jack Maynard, was awarded the title in 1987.
“There’s been fathers and sons, and there’s some other ladies that have been grand marshal too,” she said. “But there was never a father and daughter who had received the honor.”
Her father died the following year, in 2002. She moved back to Lewiston shortly after and spends time with her sons and their grandchildren.
Now a lifetime member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, she’s invited to the hospitality rooms of every rodeo in the U.S. She plans on continuing to attend many of them.
While she no longer has horses, Worley maintains her saddle and keeps up with exercises and stretching in case she gets the chance to ride again.
“I would rather be outside shoveling horse manure than in the house,” Worley said. “That was my therapy.”
Palermo may be contacted at apalermo@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @apalermotweets.