There are two important things to know about Courtney Kramer: Her regional roots run deep and so does her passion for historic preservation.
Evidence of both show frequently in her role as executive director of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, the nonprofit organization tasked with creating a vital downtown district and promoting all it has to offer.
An example of the latter is this weekend as the association and its members look to capitalize on the holiday season promotion called Small Business Saturday.
Craig Clohessy: Talk a little bit about your roots in this community.
Courtney Kramer: Both of my parents are from the big town of Colton, Wash., and have been in the area since the 1880s, the families have. And so I like to joke that I am related to everybody, but I don’t know everyone. Both my folks grew up on a farm. I spent some summers driving truck for family members on the Palouse.
CC: Your family is from the Palouse, but you didn’t grow up there.
CK: No, I grew up in Cheney. ... When I was a junior in high school my dad took the coaching job at Montana State at Bozeman, so I graduated from Bozeman High School and then stayed in Bozeman for college. So I got a history degree from an engineering school.
CC: You followed your husband (Asotin County Public Works Director Dustin Johnson) back here. I bet that was a little scary at the time, because you’ve got a pretty specific background in history and historic preservation. How did you stumble onto the job with Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, and what about it drew your interest?
CK: When the job was posted with the phrase “historic preservation” in it four times, I felt obligated. I was able to go through the interview process and really appreciate the concept of being able to put academic skills to real-world use to help make a difference for our community.
(The) community has such an important role in the region that my family is from. We need to see our rural farming towns survive, and we need to see our regional economic hubs like Lewiston and Clarkston and Moscow and Pullman thrive.
Downtowns have such a critical role in recruiting people back after they’ve left and recruiting new people and folks who have the opportunity to choose where they live before they choose where they want to work. We need to have great downtowns to be able to keep up with the 21st century digital economy.
(The executive director position) was really the right fit at the right time, and I’ve been very lucky to work with the board members who have been incredibly supportive and willing to have good dialogue about which direction we should go in and how.
CC: A big accomplishment in this last year was the passage of the new downtown master plan. Talk a little bit about that and where it goes from here.
CK: The best part of that document was the community involvement in it. ... I think it’s either the second or third page that lists all the community members involved. ... So when you see me it’s not just me, but it’s 120 people behind me who were involved. ...
The critical part now is to take what’s in that document and get it done. ... The master plan itself has been adopted (by the Lewiston City Council), and it’s up to the community to pursue it. That means it’s up to individual property owners, community members as shoppers and customers, businesses and certainly the government sector as well. ...
One of the options on the table that was recommended in the master plan was the development of a business improvement district, which would create dedicated funding to pursue some of the goals identified in the master plan.
CC: Talk a little bit about Small Business Saturday and how important it is for our community to support smaller businesses.
CK: For every dollar that a community member spends in a locally-owned business, 67 cents stays in that community in the forms of wages and benefits and taxes and things like that. It’s something like less than 3 cents if you shop online.
Especially during the holiday season, it’s important to help those retailers and services be able to survive and thrive by patronizing them. Again, community members vote with your dollars, and so if you’re going to say “I want to have a great community with retail options,” you better be shopping downtown or in those stores in your community, or else it will go away.
We’re in a good spot in the whole retail context because our retailers provide great experiences. Folks are more inclined these days to get out from behind their laptop and go out and go shopping if they’re going for the experience of shopping.
If you walk into Ampersand (Oil & Vinegar Taphouse) and get to taste various sauces and oils and vinegars, or you walk into the Diamond Shop, and they greet you and ask about you, about your grandmother and how’s that resetting of your other grandmother’s ring that we did a couple years ago. ... That type of hometown feel is so important.
CC: Anything else you would like to add?
CK: We’ve seen a great uptick in private investment in downtown Lewiston over the last decade. What we’ve found is that quality tenant spaces attract quality tenants, and consumers like to go into great tenant spaces.
It’s been really rewarding to recruit and facilitate that private investment into buildings to create those tenant spaces and upstairs residential spaces. Just in the last year, we’ve seen the vacancy rate drop by 7 percent. And I expect it to drop by another 7 or 8 percent by the end of 2022, just because of the private investment creating spaces.
It’s really an exciting time to actually be a downtown merchant.
Name: Courtney Kramer
Age: 36
Title/occupation: Executive director for Beautiful Downtown Lewiston. That consists of “everything from sidewalk sweeper to cajoler-in-chief.”
Family: Husband, Dustin Johnson “(the Asotin County Public Works director, not the golfer), our daughter Cora is 7, and our son Leo passed away in 2017 at the age of 11 months. Both of my parents are from Colton, so I’m probably related to everyone in a three-county region.”
Education: Bachelor of Arts in history, Montana State University; master’s in historic preservation, University of Kentucky.
Work history: Historic preservation officer for the city of Bozeman, Mont., from 2007-15, before moving to the area to be near family. “I’ve also served on the Board of the Extreme History Project, ran the housing corporation for my college sorority, taught as an adjunct professor at MSU, and written a few published articles on Montana history.”
Hobbies/interests: Gardening, spending time with family, reading about regional history and traveling. “I want to learn how to weld so I can make sturdy tomato cages next year.”
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you? “After learning to slalom waterski as a kid, I’ve learned to wakeboard, and now I’m obsessed with wakesurfing. It’s so fun, because when you fall you’re only going 10 mph. It’s not the hard ‘slap’ that happens when you fall waterskiing.”