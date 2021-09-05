Canceling the 2020 Lewiston Roundup because of the coronavirus felt like stepping in a fresh pile of horse puckey to the people who spend countless hours preparing for the annual rodeo and the thousands of fans who enjoy it.
But Roundup Board President Willie Deibel said the organization was able to take that experience and turn it into an invaluable learning opportunity while planning this year’s event in the face of a resurgent pandemic.
“Early on, before we even canceled the rodeo, we started thinking about how, under COVID guidelines that had been set in 2020, we could try to pull off the Roundup,” Deibel said. “We worked through different scenarios, considered a crowdless event, considered a limited-attendance event, and just tried to determine how to pull off 2020 under whatever restrictions we might have been under.”
One of the possibilities from last year was a plan to lean heavily on a broadcast and livestream of the event by The Cowboy Channel. That would have allowed contestants to compete while keeping all or most fans safely away from the confines of the arena. The partnership has come to fruition this year, giving rodeo enthusiasts another option for viewing the Roundup’s inevitable thrills and spills. Information about the slightly delayed live broadcast and streaming options may be found at thecowboychannel.com/rodeo-schedule.
“If we had that last year, maybe we could have done the event with a smaller crowd,” Deibel said, while noting that the Roundup still needs a good number of butts in the bleachers to accomplish its goals. “It’s the ticket sales that really drive the event and help move the Roundup organization forward each year. Having people in the stands, having the patrons and the enjoyment, that is what will continue to allow us to make improvements going down the line.”
Staying on track
While calling off the Roundup had financial consequences, 2020 was still relatively successful thanks to other events. The Roundup grounds were able to reopen around early May last year since it is a mostly outdoor venue, and it quickly started to attract events promoters couldn’t stage elsewhere.
“Because some of the neighboring states had stronger restrictions, we picked up a few more horse shows and different things for our facility last year,” Deibel said. “So that helped us get by, and it did give us the time to keep the facility up and work on our indoor arena.”
The Roundup’s annual Horseman’s Ball fundraiser also fell victim to pandemic restrictions last year, but returned this year. It was held a couple of months later than its usual March time frame because of continued pandemic uncertainty coming out of the winter months, but Diebel deemed it a success.
In addition to improvements to the indoor arena, the Roundup board has goals for further upgrades to the horse barn and its stalls, beefing up electrical service to meet the increasing demands of vendors, and replacing the outdoor arena’s lighting with more energy-efficient equipment.
COVID-19 considerations
The Roundup board is emphasizing personal responsibility this year regarding measures that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for masking and social distancing, although such measures won’t be required.
Deibel also asked people who might feel sick to consult with their health care provider to decide whether their attendance is safe.
“People have to take responsibility for themselves, and we encourage those who may not be feeling well that if they feel it’s appropriate, stay home,” he said of preventing the spread of any sickness. “Whatever it be, do right by your neighbor and take the appropriate precautions.”
Educational materials regarding CDC recommendations will be posted at the Roundup grounds, and hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be available for patrons to keep their mitts clean. The board did consider ways to keep groups of family and friends from intermingling during the rodeo, but such social distancing measures proved too unwieldy.
Deibel said he has been in contact with Public Health – Idaho North Central District officials a couple of times recently, and the Roundup’s approach toward safety has been guided by their advice.
“They’re aware of the direction we’re trying to go, and we listen to what recommendations they continue to have to help us have a successful and safe event.”
Faces of the event
Personalities always play a big role at the Roundup, from cool commentary by longtime announcer Will Rasmussen, comedy from clown JJ Harrison and the daring of nationally known bullfighter Clay Heger, an Asotin High School graduate making his long-awaited debut at his hometown venue.
“Last year was kind of a letdown for him, with our cancellation,” Deibel said. “But he came out and helped us with Horseman’s Ball and emceed that, so he is really excited.”
Other competitors of note include barrel racer Michelle Riggers, who has Lewiston roots; defending world champion all-around cowboy Stetson Wright; renowned bull rider Sage Kimzey; local team roper Dylan Holyfield; and local barrel racer Cody Fuller. Overall entries are up significantly over 2019, so there should be plenty of action.
There also will be ample entertainment, with many vendors and live music to serenade fans, Diebel said.
“It’s going to be a good time, from the start of slack at 8:59 on Tuesday morning until the band quits Saturday night.”
