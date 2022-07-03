She’s a Yankee Doodle Dandy times 100

Donna Weyen and the United States share a birthday.
The U.S. will mark its 246th year of existence on Monday, and though she didn’t expect to be, Weyens will have been around for 100 of those celebrations.
“No way (I thought I would make it to 100),” she said.
Family has played a big part in her life, and come Monday, she’ll have kinfolk on hand to mark her century.
“I started out with a daughter and a son, and I thought that was a nice-sized family,” Weyen said. “And now here I am with a great amount (of family.) And most of them are going to be here for my birthday. It’s going to be a big bunch coming. It’s going to be exciting.”
Weyen was born July 4, 1922, in Asotin, a member of the Johnson family, who has resided in Asotin since the 1880s.
While her family is big now, she remembers a time where it wasn’t that way and her mother had to take care of her at a time where it was much harder for a widowed mother to provide for her family.
“My father died when I was 5,” Weyen said. “There wasn’t anything for women. No jobs or anything. (My mother) did what she could. She took care of sick people, and always raised a big garden. We’d camp a lot. We didn’t starve but we didn’t have an over-abundance of things.”
Weyen remembered taking lunches to school as a kid, with some of her fellow students having white beans and onion sandwiches, while the teacher would usually make something hot. As kids, she said, they would occupy themselves by having fun with a stick and a ring that they made themselves.
“I remember Christmas, right after my dad died,” Weyen said. “We didn’t have anything. And the neighbor gave my sister and I a paper sack with an orange and candy and nuts and that was my Christmas. And I appreciated it.”
Weyen lives at the Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation center, having moved there within the last year. Previously she stayed at a family farm in Cameron where her family had lived from 1946 to 2007.
She recalled an experience that nearly derailed her march to 100.
“There are two outstanding things in my life that I can really remember,” Weyen said. “The first is that we went camping. It was in an umbrella tent. And during the night, I was on a cot, and I felt something take hold of my cot. And I knew it was a bear. And he took a hole out of the tent right by my head. So, I set down in my sleeping back until he left, and he tripped on the guide wire, and landed on my face. I about didn’t breathe for several minutes.”
The other significant story was traveling to San Diego with her family in 1935 to see the World’s Fair.
Asked if she has any regrets, she mentioned one.
“In some ways (it’s a regret.) When we started farming, I got an offer (in) Kendrick to be a secretary,” Weyen said. “I wanted to. But like my husband said, if I stayed home and helped him, he wouldn’t have to hire a man (to work the farm.) If I didn’t work, I could stay home and take care of my family better. But I still miss working now. Because during wartime, I worked up at Fairchild in Spokane, then went to Portland to work as a secretary… and I enjoyed that.
“Otherwise, I don’t think I would’ve done anything different.”
