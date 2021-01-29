She’s a natural

Aaron Enter, of Lewiston, holds the hands of his daughter, Ever Enter, 5 months, as he skates her back and forth up a slight incline at the Mtn Dew Skate Park in Lewiston on Thursday. Enter has been fulfilling the role of skateboard instructor for his other daughter, Sienna Enter, 8, and Alyssa Burgess, 10, as they use the skate park as physical education during their home schooling.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region