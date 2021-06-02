June Giard is having a hard time accepting that she’s actually 100 years old.
“I’ve resisted the idea, pretty much. I don’t believe it,” Giard said Tuesday as her family and friends gathered in the community room of Tender Care Retirement Community in Clarkston to celebrate her birthday. The room was decorated with candles and banners, gifts and cake, and Giard, wearing a 100th birthday tiara, sat on a sofa while various guests had their pictures taken with her.
“I haven’t given it any thought,” she said of hitting the century mark. “Well, for one thing, I doubted it very much when they said (I was turning 100). Well, how did they figure that out? I don’t think they know what they’re talking about, and, you know, I just kind of rejected the idea seriously at all.”
Giard was born June 1, 1921, on a farm near Royal City, Iowa, where her father raised corn. She and her siblings walked to a country school in her early years, but the family later moved to Eugene, Ore.
“My daddy wanted to see what it was like out in the West, and that started us doing that sort of thing,” Giard said.
After graduating from high school in Eugene, she enrolled for a semester at the University of Oregon. But she’d met her future husband, James Giard, and in 1941 the couple were married.
World War II had just started, and James went into the U.S. Army, where he served in France and Germany, leaving his pregnant wife behind. The oldest child, Jennifer, was born, and three other children followed: Jeremy, John and Julia.
James became a certified public accountant after he returned from the war, and the family moved to Kennewick. He also was involved in a lumber business with some relatives.
Those early years were busy, Giard remembered. The family moved a lot, but she stayed active in her children’s lives and involved in many activities. She sewed, knitted and crocheted and learned to drive a car, play tennis and swim as an adult.
She and James belonged to a bridge club, and the couple loved to dance, swinging with the samba, the rhumba and the waltz.
“Those first years in Oregon were fun,” Giard said. “I like music, and I did like to dance. And (James) was a good dancer, too, so that was something we enjoyed.”
The couple moved to Clarkston when James retired in 1976. He died in 1995, but Giard continued her activities, staying in touch with friends, driving a car until she was 97 and living on her own until two years ago.
She said she’s been blessed with good health most of her life. But years can soften memory, and these days it takes effort to recall many of her life’s events.
“Boy, it’s not easy (to remember things),” Giard said. “In fact, with the kind of memory I have, I have to stop and really think about each area. And once I kind of get familiar with a certain time, then that whole area begins to open up.”
Her daughters, Jennifer and Julia, however, said they still see their mother as someone to emulate.
“I think she’s just a fantastic mother and a very wise, loving person,” Julia said. “Always thankful for everything and just somebody to try to live up to.”
Jennifer said her mother has been “very independent and willing to make all those moves and have four kids and be a stay-at-home mom.”
Faulty memory, however, has its compensations. The sorrowful times of the past have faded, and most of what remains is joyful.
“I think I’m very fortunate in that I can remember instances (of my life) and that’s very important,” Giard said.
