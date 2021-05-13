To all you doubters out there, all you haters, all you perfect people who cast the first stone.
To all of you who claimed Whitney Suarez was a loser and told her she’d never succeed.
She has a message for you: She graduates from Lewis-Clark State College on Friday. With honors.
In. Your. Face.
When nominating Suarez for LCSC’s Technical & Industrial Division’s Outstanding Graduate award, Division Chairman Mark Smith made a point of mentioning her positive attitude, her eagerness to learn and her willingness to help other students.
Suarez, 31, is a “nontraditional student with a troubled past, but since enrolling in the Engineering Tech program, (she’s) maintained a 4.0 GPA and is a great role model for other students,” Smith wrote.
That positive attitude is certainly evident when talking with her about the opportunities she’s had at LCSC, or about her recent third-place showing in the Ann Morrison Park Entryway design competition, or the gold medal she won in the SkillsUSA challenge.
But there’s a fire burning as well, a hardness that shows up when she is asked about that “troubled past,” which included drug addiction and prison time.
“I was a felon,” Suarez said. “When someone is going through a rough patch, you can’t judge them unless you’ve gone down that path yourself. I was struggling to be sober, but didn’t have a safe place to be. Everyone had something negative to say about me. They were my motivation.”
Suarez grew up in Lewiston and went to Lewiston High School, but later dropped out and had a baby girl. After earning her GED, she enrolled at LCSC, but dropped out again and then fell into drugs.
In 2014, at the age of 24, she was arrested in Clarkston for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Child Protective Services took her then-6-year-old daughter away.
“She thought it was her fault,” Suarez said. “She said, ‘Mommy, I promise to be good.’ Those words stuck with me. That was it; I was done.”
From that rock-bottom point, she started turning her life around. It was a tough road, but as a first-time offender, she was able to get into an alternative placement program and spent a year on probation. She got a job and later got her daughter back.
“My arresting officer told me I’d never amount to anything,” Suarez said. “I’m thinking of inviting him to my graduation.”
After working a couple of different jobs and having another little girl, she eventually reenrolled at LCSC. She likes working on cars, so when a counselor told her about the Engineering Technology program — and the job prospects in that field — she was hooked.
The school’s traditional engineering tech program provides training in everything from architectural engineering to civil and mechanical engineering.
“I loved it,” Suarez said. “LCSC gave me so many opportunities.”
Coming back to school after so many years — plus working and being a full-time mom — offered plenty of challenges to go along with the opportunities. She practically lived in the math lab during her second semester, coming in every day until she understood the formulas.
The coronavirus pandemic presented some unique hurdles as well, particularly for a course of study that depends heavily on hands-on learning. But she worked her way through it and now has a job lined up after graduation.
Finding something she excells at and earning her degree helped Suarez gain some confidence and take another step back from the cliff’s edge she walked along for so many years.
“I had the world against me,” Suarez said. “I was kicked so many times. But I took all that anger and hatred and turned it into motivation. ... I accept what I did and I know it was wrong, but I know what I need to do to fix it.”
If she has any advice for others who are struggling, it’s to take all the negative baggage in their life and use it to create something positive.
“Take what people say to heart,” Suarez said. “Take all those negative and nasty comments and turn them into fuel for the fire to succeed. There’s definitely enough to keep the fire burning.”
LCSC graduation ceremonies
Lewis-Clark State College will celebrate a graduating class of 746 students at three outdoor commencement ceremonies at Harris Field on Friday.
About 500 graduates are expected to participate in the ceremonies, including 56 from the class of 2020, which held a virtual ceremony last year.
To limit gathering sizes and maintain compliance with COVID-19 protocols, Friday’s activities will be divided into three groups. The Career & Technical Education (Technical & Industrial and Business Technology & Service divisions) ceremony begins at 9 a.m. That will be followed by Liberal Arts & Sciences (Natural Sciences & Mathematics, Humanities, Movement & Sport Sciences, and Social Sciences divisions) at noon, and Professional Studies (Business, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Teacher Education divisions) at 3 p.m.
All guests and participants will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing protocols while on campus. The ceremonies are not open to the general public, though will be streamed live online at lcsc.edu/graduation.
More details regarding the graduation events are available at lcsc.edu/graduation.