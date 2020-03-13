Marjory Hyde draws strength from her ancestors to help her understand the past, deal with challenges in the present and prepare for whatever the future may bring.
In particular, Hyde thinks about her great-grandmother who, while pregnant, was part of the long and dangerous journey with Chief Joseph and his band of Nez Perces as they were pursued by the U.S. Cavalry during the War of 1877.
“Julia Hines was my maternal great-grandmother, who was pregnant during the War of 1877 and gave birth to my grandmother, Hattie Carl, in Canada at Cypress Hills, which is now an interprovincial park,” Hyde said. “Her story always inspired me when I felt weak in spirit, knowing all the hardships that she faced during this time.”
Craig Clohessy: You were raised in Spalding and Lapwai on the reservation. What was your childhood like?
Marjory Hyde: I was born in 1947. A lot of people think that all we Indian kids did ... was run around, get in trouble, drink beer and all that kind of stuff. But we didn’t. Mom and Dad didn’t let us do very much. We never got out of their sight. Spalding was my first home until I was 5 years old. Then Mom and Dad had a house built in Lapwai on one of her pieces of land and that’s where I really strongly remember growing up. I played with my cousins who lived next door to us. We just stayed within that little area. We weren’t allowed to go to town or anything. We had bikes but all we could do is get out in the field and ride our bikes and that was it. ... They (her parents) were pretty strict in where we went and who we went with.
CC: You shared with me a story from your teenage years when you and friends came into Lewiston.
MH: Just like any teenagers, especially back in those days ... the kids ... liked to drive up and down Main Street in their cars — sometimes carloads of teens. ... A carload of white boys drove up alongside of us, rolled their windows down and started war whooping at us and said, “Come on squaws, let’s go F.” And then they drove off. ... We turned off and my friends and I, we looked at each other and said, “What is that F-word?” “I don’t know, I’ve never heard it before.” ... That was the first real experience that I remember of being called out because of the color of my skin. I can’t change it, it’s always going to be brown. That was a hurtful experience. Plus, at that time, we knew the stores that we could go into without any problem. There were stores that you couldn’t go into because of the color of your skin.
CC: Much has changed since then. Are things better or are they just different?
MH: I think about that too. One of the times that my kids and I came home to spend a weekend with my aunt we stopped at this gas station that’s still there to get some gas and we walked in after I got my gas to pay. We walked in there and stood and stood and waited and the person behind the counter didn’t even acknowledge us. (The person) finally looked at me and said, “Did you need something?” I said, “Yeah, I need to pay for my gas.” I looked to my daughter and my son and said, “Welcome to Lewiston, Idaho.” This was probably in the early 2000s.
I always chuckle about it when you hear people say, “Well, racism doesn’t exist anymore.” That’s a bunch of, as Joe Biden would say, “Malarkey,” because it’s here, it’s never going to go away.
CC: You earned your bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work and decided to move away from the area to practice your profession. Why did you do that?
MH: I came home (after earning a master’s degree in social work in Colorado) intending to stay around here. ... My dad talked to me and he told me that he thought because of the kind of work that I chose to get my education in, I needed to go away from the reservation. He said the first time that you have to do something wrong in their eyes, they’re going to get mad at you, they’re going to get mad at me, your mom, your sister and everybody else they can pick on from your family. ... I’ve thought about that many, many times in my over 30 years as a social worker and that was the best advice I could’ve gotten from anybody. I’m glad it came from my dad because he was looking out for me.
CC: What brought you back?
MH: I retired early (in 2009) because I had a daughter that was a special needs child. She didn’t walk or talk, so I was her legs, arms, mouth, eyes. So were her brother and her two sisters. It’s kind of emotional for me, but I just wanted to be able to take care of her myself because I thought Mom can take the best care of her. ... I was fortunate enough to be able to take care of her full time for four years here and then we lost her in 2013.
I just was lost for a long time and then got involved in a lot of sewing with a friend of ours. ... That really helped me to come out of that hole that I dug for myself after I lost my daughter. ... I started doing that and just getting involved in projects that kept me busy.
CC: One of the projects you’ve taken on since retirement is trying to save the Spalding Presbyterian Church. Tell me a little bit about its history and the condition it’s in now.
MH: I think most people know that Henry Spalding was the very first one that came to our reservation to establish the Presbyterian church or mission here. ... The Nez Perces decided ... to build a church and the Spalding Church was a result of that. ... I grew up in that church. I was baptized when I was a month old. ... I came back into church after a threatened closure in 2015.
(With the church being closed at the time), I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get in because I didn’t have a key and I understood all the locks were changed. But my mother had a key that my cousin gave me. ... I called my cousin and I told her I’m going down to the church to see if I can get in and see if Mom’s key might work. ... I went down there and I walked to the north side of the church and I just stood there at the door a long time and I prayed and I said, “Lord, I just hope that my mom’s key works.” I put it in there and it clicked. ... I was surprised at the mess that I found. The church had been closed most of that summer. ... There were cobwebs from the ceiling to the chairs, from chair to chair, big thick webs everywhere and it was just a mess. ... I thought Mom would be so disappointed in the way our church looks. ... I went home and called my cousin, Chloe, and she said, “I want to see.” ... I told my kids about it and they said, “Well Mom, let’s go down there and clean.”
CC: You cleaned things up, but hasn’t there been problems since that time?
MH: Last year we had really bad flooding in the early part of April. ... I checked on everything and I got down to where our basement is and the water was almost to the top. ... I walked outside and thought, “OK, I just need to get out of here before it gets really bad.” So I did. ... This kid came and he said, “Has anybody notified any members of the church?” And I said, “You’re looking at one.” He said, “Well, I’m going to call the city.” He was a tribal employee with the conservation department. So he called and said, “We really need to get some sandbags down here.” ... They managed to bring a whole bunch of sandbags but a lot of damage was done to our church.
CC: In time the water was pumped out of the church and efforts made to clean up the damage. What’s still needed?
MH: Our priority is to get some new support beams put in and also to put some kind of permanent covering over two windows (to the basement) and then also to try and stop the creek from flooding the church when it’s high. A lot of times when we’re traveling, my son always does the driving. I see things that, “Oh that might work at the church.” My ultimate dream, to prevent any future flooding, are K-rails (also known as Jersey barriers) or something else, to be placed on the east side of the church to divert the flood waters around the church instead of directly at it.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Marjory S. McAtty Hyde
Age: 73
Title/occupation: Retired social worker.
Family: Son, Theron, and daughters, Tamira, Trianna and Tenesha, who died in 2013.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology, University of Idaho, 1970; Master of Social Work, University of Denver, 1973.
Work history: Worked more than 30 years for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Hobbies/interests: Weaving, reading and sewing.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I rarely ever made my opinion known years ago. I guess I was kind of quiet. However, I learned eventually that I needed to express my opinion regarding a certain matter and spoke too much sometimes. However, I did learn to shut my mouth and also listen to others.”