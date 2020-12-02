Shadow skaters

Kids cast long shadows as they roller-skate along the Greenbelt Walkway under the Southway Bridge in Clarkston on Tuesday. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley should see more shadow-making conditions today, with sunny skies and a high of 48 in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

Kids cast long shadows as they roller-skate along the Greenbelt Walkway under the Southway Bridge in Clarkston on Tuesday. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley should see more shadow-making conditions today, with sunny skies and a high of 48 in the forecast. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

Tags

Recommended for you