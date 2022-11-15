Sex assault case backlog making headway

The evidence freezer in a vault at the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Vancouver, Wash. 

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

YAKIMA — It will take another year to finish testing a backlog of sexual assault kits in Washington, state officials said.

In a response to a state performance audit released last week, Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste said his agency has made progress in clearing the backlog, but likely won’t finish testing remaining kits until December 2023.

