Genesee residents have a new face to consider for city council, as local firefighter Cody Bailey is running to unseat eight-year incumbent Ryan Banks and local nurse Nyla Roach, who was appointed to a vacant spot on the city council in March.
The two top vote-getters from Tuesday’s election will serve on the council for four years.
Genesee’s four city councilors each have a vote on the council and manage various sectors of city business. Banks occupies the position responsible for city streets. Roach oversees parks and recreation. If Bailey manages to unseat either Roach or Banks, it is likely he would simply take over for the outgoing councilor, but the mayor will make the final call.
Bailey, 33, said he’s running, in part, because he feels younger generations are not adequately represented in city leadership.
“I was tired of not always feeling like the people’s voice was being heard,” he said. “I spent a lot of time talking about how I think I would do it this way or do it that way, and I finally decided that maybe instead of talking, I should do something.”
Roach, Banks and Bailey all agree that the most pressing issue facing their city is upgrading sewer and water infrastructure to meet new EPA standards. A 10-year, $7 million bond to address the issue will appear on the same ballot as the city council race, and all three emphasized it is essential the bond passes in order to avoid future fees from noncompliance.
“That’s a big challenge, because that’s not going to be cheap. It’s going to be the multimillions of dollars, it’s going to impact our residents’ pockets but also — it’s necessary,” Banks said. “If we don’t get this bond passed, we’re going to look at major fines and major problems down the road, and so that’s going to be our big challenge.”
Banks also said millions of dollars in upgrades to Chestnut Street are just ahead. The street is an essential roadway that runs through the heart of Genesee and connects U.S. Highway 95 to county roads east of city limits. Banks said part of the reason he chose to run again is to see these kinds of long-term projects through to fruition.
After eight months serving as councilor overseeing parks and recreation, Roach said she’s not ready to leave her post.
“I think most people know me and know my involvement in the community up until now,” she said. “I have a little history that’s so far clean. I haven’t screwed anything up yet, but I think they know I’m a hard worker and I’m pretty passionate about what I do.”
Genesee city councilor is a four-year post. Councillors Art Lindquist and Edie McLachlan are not up for reelection this year.
