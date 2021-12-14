Sewer and garbage rates are slated for an increase inside Clarkston city limits.
On Monday night, the Clarkston City Council heard the first readings of ordinances that would boost sewer rates by 5 percent and garbage by 2.5 percent. Action will be taken at the next meeting.
According to the wastewater treatment plant master plan, similar sewer increases are needed over the next five years. However, the council has to vote on any proposed hikes on an annual basis.
Late fees on sewer bills will be reinstated on Jan. 1. The fees were suspended during the pandemic to help out residents. Councilor John Murray said it’s time to change the policy, and the rest of the council agreed.
The council also voted 7-0 in favor of allowing fireworks sales this month for New Year’s celebrations. Legal fireworks are allowed to be discharged during specific hours on the night of Dec. 31, but an ordinance passed in 2019 inadvertently left out the December guidelines.