Clarkston residents will be paying more for sewer and garbage services next year after rate increases were approved at Monday night’s council meeting.
The sewer rate is slated to go up 15 percent, which will amount to an additional $4 to $5 per month for most residences and close to $10 for commercial properties, officials said. The increase was unanimously approved with a 7-0 vote.
A 10 percent boost to garbage rates was given the green light on a 4-3 vote, with Councilors Russ Evans, Belinda Larsen and Melyssa Andrews casting the no votes. The increase is expected to add about $2.30 to monthly bills.
Larsen argued in favor of adjusting the garbage rate increase to 7.5 percent, saying 10 percent was too big of a jump. However, her motion was shot down by a 4-3 vote, and Councilors Skate Pierce, John Murray, Pat Holman and Joel Profitt then voted in favor of the 10 percent hike.
“I think we’re asking too much,” Larsen said. “A few dollars here and there adds up. ... We’re going after too much, too fast, too soon.”
The money is needed to replace garbage trucks, Public Works Director Kevin Poole said, and the sewer hike will help build reserves to maintain the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
“We need to be responsible stewards of the public’s equipment,” Pierce said.
Murray said he supported the sewer increase because the wastewater treatment plant is one of the city’s biggest assets and, “we really need to put away money to take care of it.”
The third item under unfinished business didn’t fare as well. The council opted to hold off on charging rental fees for garbage dumpsters, saying it didn’t feel right to add it to the heap. Before moving forward, officials said they want Poole to provide more information on what it would cost residents and businesses.
