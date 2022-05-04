Voters in Nez Perce, Latah and Clearwater counties will be deciding supplemental levies for school districts May 17.

The Genesee School District is asking for a $1,185,000 supplemental levy for one year. The rate will be $553.64 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

The Whitepine School District in Deary is seeking a $880,000 supplemental levy for one year. The rate will be $364 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

The Nezperce School District is asking voters for a $445,000 supplemental levy for one year. The rate will be $313.40 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Supplemental levies pay for expenses of maintaining and operating the schools in the district.

