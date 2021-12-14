Several ski resorts in Idaho and Washington are opening today or in the near future following weekend storms that left them flush with snow.
Brundage Mountain near McCall and Tamarack near Donnelly will open for the season today. Ski Bluewood near Dayton will start its season Friday.
Brundage received more than 2 feet of snow from the storms. Bluewood has 30 inches at its summit and two feet at its base.
Schweitzer Mountain near Sandpoint and Lookout Pass east of Mullan had previously opened for the season.