Firefighters on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest are working on a number of small blazes, sparked by recent lightning storms.
Most of the fires remain small but a handful have exceeded 100 acres or led to road and trail closures.
Salmon River Ranger District
The Rapid Creek Fire has burned around 100 acres about 15 miles north of Riggins. Firefighters are working to suppress the fire.
Moose Creek Ranger District
The Glover Fire has covered 31 acres about 12 miles east of Lowell and 5 miles east of the Coolwater Lookout and is displaying minimal fire behavior. Forest managers have adopted a point protection strategy, which means they are working to protect identified resources but not actively trying to suppress it. Instead, they may use natural or human-created features like old fire scars, roads and rivers to prevent the fire from spreading.
The Little Coop Fire has covered around 190 acres about 24 miles southeast of Lowell and 6 miles southeast of the Indian Hill Lookout. Firefighters are using a point protection strategy.
North Fork Ranger District
The Wallow Fire has covered about 315 acres 25 miles northeast of Headquarters. Firefighters are using a point protection strategy. Trail 101 is closed from its junction with the 710 Road to its junction with Road 5371. Trail 268 is closed from its junction with the 247 Road to the end of the trail.
The Lower Twin Fire, around 20 miles northeast of Headquarters, has covered about 2 acres and is under a point protection strategy. Trail 268 is closed.
Lochsa Ranger District
The Van Camp Fire has covered 455 acres about 15 miles northeast of Syringa and is under a point protection strategy. Upper Deadman Trail No. 705 is closed from its junction with Road 483 to its junction with Trail 192. The Van Camp Trail No. 16 is closed from its junction with U.S. Highway 12 to the end of the trail. Van Camp Road No. 481 is closed from its junction with road 483 to the end of the road. Road 481-S is closed from its junction with Road 481 to the end of road.
The Post Office Fire has covered about 50 acres 14 miles northwest of Powell and is under a point protection strategy. Trail 919 is closed from its junction with U.S. Highway 12 to the end of the trail. The 500 Road, also known as the Lolo Motorway, is closed from Saddle Camp to Cayuse Junction. Doe Creek Road No. 566 is closed from its junction with Road 108 to the end of the road
More information is available at the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Facebook page or it’s fire information page at bit.ly/3kVP7As.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.
