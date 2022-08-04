Several agencies looking at Dworshak Dam death

<text>Eric Engle</text>

The Army Corps of Engineers now says there are multiple investigations into the workplace death of a 54-year-old Orofino man at Dworshak Dam.

Eric Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, died of carbon monoxide poisoning on June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. The Corps said this week Engle’s death has prompted five separate investigations.

