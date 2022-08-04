Several agencies looking at Dworshak Dam death

The Army Corps of Engineers now says there are multiple investigations into the workplace death of a 54-year-old Orofino man at Dworshak Dam.
Eric Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, died of carbon monoxide poisoning on June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. The Corps said this week Engle’s death has prompted five separate investigations.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to the dam when Engle’s body was discovered by co-workers on the morning of June 30 and conducted an investigation. The Clearwater County Medical Examiner also looked into Engle’s death and issued a report on July 26 confirming carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, an Army Corps of Engineers Safety Investigation Board and the Army itself are also conducting investigations.
According to the news release, the Corps’ Safety Investigation Board is looking at factors within its Walla Walla District that need to be “reviewed, evaluated and if necessary, changed to prevent similar occurrences.” That investigation is being carried out by personnel from outside of the Walla Walla District.
“Mr. Engle’s family has our commitment that we are conducting investigations into the factors surrounding his death,” said Walla Walla District Commander Lt. Col. ShaiLin KingSlack in a news release. “The ongoing investigations allows us to determine the root causes of the incident and better understand what happened. Taking care of people means keeping our workforce safe, and we are committed to ensuring the safety of our team. The loss of one teammate is one too many.”
On July 26, a Corps spokesperson would only confirm the agency was conducting an internal safety investigation but would not say if other agencies were investigating as well.
James Engle, the brother of Eric Engle, said he has several questions about his brother’s death and hopes one of the investigations will produce answers. James Engle worked at the dam doing the same job as his brother Eric up until 2021.
He believes safety protocols and rules may have been violated. He thinks his brother was given the task of power-washing the dam’s diversion tunnel without the agency completing a written hazard analysis, and without issuing a confined-space permit for the job — required when inhalation of dangerous fumes within a small space is a possibility.
He also wants to know why everyone who works at the dam left by 5 p.m. June 29 and none of them checked on his brother even though his car was still in the parking lot and the equipment he was using had not been put away. His body was discovered the next day.
He wonders if his brother could have been saved if someone had looked for him the afternoon of June 29.
“Any other job you’re not going to leave somebody and go away, right? Nobody does that,” he said. “And so they possibly could have saved him.”