Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in the five-county region served by Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Four new cases were reported in Latah County, two in Idaho County and one in Nez Perce County, bringing the total number of cases to 252.
According to the data, the new cases include one male and one female in the age group of 10-19, one man in his 20s, one woman in her 30s, one man in his 40s, one woman in her 50s and another woman in her 70s.
Lewis County still has no reported cases of COVID-19.
No new cases were announced in Whitman, Asotin or Garfield counties or at Nimiipuu Health.
On Friday, Mountain View Dentistry in Grangeville stated it would close until Aug. 17 after Dr. Tyler Harrington received a positive test for COVID-19 late Thursday. According to a Facebook post from the practice, Harrington attended a birthday party July 25 and was later informed a family member had tested positive.
“Dr. Harrington has been and is still asymptomatic, but with our patients’ health and safety as our top priority, he decided to be tested,” stated the post. “We are in the process of contacting all patients that have been in contact with Dr. Harrington since his exposure.”
In other news, All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston announced its Monday morning Mass has been suspended until further notice following a directive that stated all retired priests in the Diocese of Boise can’t celebrate Mass publicly. Because of the announcement, the 7:15 a.m. Mass led by the Rev. Joe Schmidt has been canceled.
The “directive is intended to protect our priests’ health in this uncertain time,” stated a newsletter from All Saints.
