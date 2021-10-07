Health officials reported seven more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
Five of the deaths were reported by Public Health – Idaho North Central District, with three in Nez Perce County and two in Idaho County. Three of the people were women and two were men, with two of them in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 90s.
Whitman County Public Health did not update its daily COVID-19 data Wednesday, but the Washington Department of Health website shows a total of 61 deaths. That is an increase of two. No details about the people who died were included.
The region also saw 85 new cases reported Wednesday, with Nez Perce County registering the most with 29.
The seven deaths reported Wednesday brings the region’s total for the pandemic to 298. There have been nine deaths reported so far in October after there were 65 deaths registered in September.
The Lewiston School District reported two new COVID-19 cases among students and one new infection among staff Wednesday. The districtwide total of active cases is four among students and five among staff, which has tapered off considerably since mid-September.
The school district has seen a total of 136 cases among students and 49 among staff since school began Aug. 30.