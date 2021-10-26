Seven more deaths from COVID-19 were reported over the weekend for a regionwide total of 334 since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Idaho, the victims included two men and one woman, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. There was one death each in Nez Perce, Idaho and Lewis counties, as reported by Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
Whitman County also added three more deaths to its toll; specific information on the victims was not available. In Asotin County a woman between the ages of 60 and 80 died.
Overall, the five-county region of north central Idaho counted 87 new infections since Friday. That includes four in Lewis County, two in Clearwater County, 19 in Idaho County, 29 in Latah County and 33 in Nez Perce County.
Whitman County had 10 new positive tests since Friday. Garfield County reported no new cases and Asotin County added eight new cases for a 14-day count of 150, with six hospitalizations and 33 breakthrough cases in October.
The Lewiston School District reported three new active cases Monday, including one student at Orchards Elementary, one student at Sacajawea Middle School and one staff member at Tammany High School.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center had 14 patients who are being treated at the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19. That is an increase of one patient since a week ago.
Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton reported Monday that the college’s current risk level is moderate with five active cases and zero students in isolation in campus housing.
Anyone who believes they were exposed to someone with an active case of COVID-19, or believes they are infected themselves, may contact the campus COVID-19 reporting line at (208) 792-2002 for guidance. Anyone wishing to schedule a vaccine appointment with Public Health – Idaho North Central District can visit idahoprepmod.com or call (208) 799-3100. Because L-C State is delivering in-person education, employees qualify for vaccine booster shots.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little and state health and welfare officials will answer questions from the public about COVID-19 during an hour-long AARP telephone townhall today at 11 a.m. Participants can dial in toll-free at (866) 767-0637 at the time of the call or register at vekeo.com/event/aarpidaho-69955/ to be called in advance.
The meeting also will be streamed live on Facebook at facebook.com/aarpidaho.
Following the governor’s meeting, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials will hold a media briefing at 1:30 p.m. via Webex. The general public can join the briefing as attendees in listen/watch-only mode at bit.ly/3ChE4XZ.