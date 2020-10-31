An emotional dispute between Stout Flying Service and the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport authority board reached an apparently calm conclusion Friday.
The board approved an agreement reached in mediation that will give the business four months after the settlement is signed by both parties to sell the company or vacate its airport premises.
The owners of the business, Ralph and Paula Stout, didn’t attend the meeting.
“Ralph and I are sad that it has come to this,” said Paula Stout by telephone afterward. “We’re still processing everything that has happened. We hope to release a more detailed statement next week.”
Neither side admitted doing anything wrong and both parties have promised to discontinue any litigation in the matter.
“During mediation, from my own perspective, we made a huge amount of progress toward an agreeable resolution,” said Thad O’Sullivan, the airport’s attorney.
The disagreement between the airport board and the Stouts, who run a business that sells aircraft fuel and chartered airplane flights, became public in July when the board ended the Stouts’ airport lease.
Since then, it has been a consistent source of tension, with many of the airport’s constituents sharing their opinions about the controversy at public meetings, in letters to editor in the newspaper and on social media.
That airport board decision came after the company was served a notice of default in May for failing to carry lease-required liability and property damage insurance, according to the agreement.
As part of the compromise, Ralph Stout would be allowed to work as a pilot for the business under new ownership, as long as he isn’t in a supervisory role.
Paula Stout declined to share anything about who might be interested in acquiring Stout Flying Service.
The buyer would have to meet certain criteria, such as letting the board know what services will be offered and providing documentation to show it is meeting airport requirements.
If the “sale is not completed by the termination date, any property or improvements remaining on the premises after the termination date shall become property of the airport,” according to the settlement.
The terms were worked out in mediation earlier this month when a new issue emerged involving what the agreement describes as “misreported and underpaid applicable fuel flowage fees.”
The Stouts, according to the agreement, deny that, but are paying the airport $2,365.37 from the proceeds of the sale to address that contention of the airport.
Any issues either side has during the four months that Stout Flying Service remains at the airport will be sorted out by Richard White, the retired judge who handled the mediation to save both parties time and money, O’Sullivan said.
The airport’s attorney praised the hard work all parties did in crafting the agreement.
“Everybody has had a really open mind and has worked toward resolution,” O’Sullivan said.
