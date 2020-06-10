Backed into a corner by the 2016 settlement terms of a Nez Perce County lawsuit, members of Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the closure of its downtown revenue allocation area.
Property tax revenues collected from the area over its lifetime helped fund millions of dollars in infrastructure improvements over the last decade, including the rebuilding of sections of First, Fifth, F and D streets and the utility lines underneath.
And while the area had the ability to collect even more property tax revenue that could have been put toward other infrastructure needs downtown, the settlement of the county’s lawsuit against the city of Lewiston and the URA meant the funding capacity would go away if the agency started any new projects in the area.
Several agency members expressed support for forming a new downtown revenue allocation area after the current area closes. But the amount of property tax it would be able to collect for future projects will start at zero and take years to build. And that only happens if property values in the area continue to increase.
URA board member and city Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh said the projects funded by the area helped stimulate $37 million worth of redevelopment since 2005.
“I think we may have missed out on a good opportunity to leave the district open and have a healthy conversation with the commissioners,” Marsh said. “There are a remaining number of utility and water challenges. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t have done another project and gotten a lot of utility work done.”
Water lines under Main Street are a particular problem in the historic core of downtown Lewiston, with city and economic development officials frequently calling them a major obstacle to further redevelopment. The issue becomes even more acute the farther west they stretch, with limited fire flows potentially adding heavy costs for sprinkler systems to many potential projects.
The city approached the county commissioners earlier this year to see if they were interested in renegotiating the settlement, even offering URA help to fund the infrastructure needed when the county builds a new courthouse on Main Street. But the commissioners rebuffed those entreaties over their desire to recoup the property tax revenues the county contributed to the URA over the years.
According to Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch, the area has $406,130 in the bank. If the city council votes to close, that money will be split among the taxing entities that fund urban renewal. The county would get approximately $150,000, the city $275,000, the Lewiston School District $25,000 and the Port of Lewiston a little more than $3,000.
Once the full value of the properties in the area are returned to the regular tax rolls, the city of Lewiston will gain about $300,000 per year in new revenues and the county will gain about $200,000.
The URA’s recommendation will now go to the city council, which has the official power to close the area. That has to be accomplished via an ordinance that requires three readings before the council can vote on closure, but the council may combine readings into one or two meetings if it wants to accelerate the move toward forming a new downtown revenue allocation area.
While the Beautiful Downtown Lewiston economic development agency has been in favor of keeping the area open, a letter it submitted to the URA last week said closure and the opening of a new area as soon as possible is the best option in the face of county opposition.
URA board member and Lewiston City Councilor Bob Blakey instigated the settlement of the lawsuit in 2015 over his objections to the mounting legal costs being incurred by both sides. After Tuesday’s vote, Blakey said he didn’t regret his push for the settlement even though a judge at one hearing expressed strong doubts about the county’s claims.
“We learn from our past and (are) hopefully better prepared for the future dealings,” Blakey said in a text message to the Lewiston Tribune.
