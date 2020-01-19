Volunteers can sign up to participate on the day of Monday’s 30th annual Lewis-Clark Valley Martin Luther King Jr. and Idaho Human Rights Day of Service.
The event, organized by Lewis-Clark State College personnel and community members, starts at 2 p.m. with registration, with a variety of community service projects running from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Volunteers are invited to an informal community meal at 5 p.m. at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History at 415 Main St., followed by a 5:30 p.m. candlelight walk to the Lewiston YWCA, at 300 Main St.
A brief welcome by YWCA leadership is set for 6 p.m., with a quick report and a slide show on the day’s volunteer activities. There will be a short panel discussion on the event’s history in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
The event wraps up with a brief talk on human rights and some dramatic readings on human rights by LCSC theater students.