A series of smash-and-grab car burglaries and vandalism that occurred mostly in the vicinity of Southway Avenue, west of Eighth Street, were reported Thursday to the Lewiston Police Department.
Police couldn’t say for sure that the crimes were related, but they shared the same characteristics. In all, five vehicles had their windows broken, and in some cases, items were stolen out of the vehicles, Lewiston Police Officer Brian Birdsell said.
Lewiston police fielded calls about the vehicle break-ins from about 9 a.m. to shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.
A 2010 Hyundai Elantra had a window busted out and a wallet was stolen on the 900 block of 25th Avenue in Lewiston, north of Bryden Canyon Road. Damage was estimated at $300, and the contents of the wallet were valued at $20, Birdsell said. The call was received at 9:06 a.m.
A 2006 Toyota Tacoma had a windshield smashed, and items were taken from the vehicle on the 100 block of 19th Avenue north of Southway Avenue. Damage and value of the items were estimated to be $320. Police received the call at 10:04 a.m.
A 2013 Toyota Rav4 had a window broken on the 500 block of 21st Avenue, south of Southway Avenue. Damage and loss estimates were not available. Police received the call at 10:52 a.m.
A 2006 Chevrolet Equinox had a window broken, and damage was estimated at $250. The vehicle was damaged on the 1700 block of Fifth Street, which is south of Southway Avenue. Police were called to the scene at 12:29 p.m.
Another vehicle burglary was reported on the 100 block of West 18th Avenue, which is north of Southway Avenue. The back window was broken out of a 2004 Honda Civic. Damage was estimated at $200. Police received the call at 2:43 p.m. Thursday.