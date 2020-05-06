Self-described “serial entrepreneur” Nicholas Jones takes on first-term incumbent Rep. Russ Fulcher in a May 19 Republican primary battle for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District seat.
The winner will face Libertarian Joe Evans in the November general election, along with the winner of the May 19 Democratic primary between Rudy Soto and Staniela Nikolova.
Jones, 34, has started a number of small businesses over the past 15 years, including food service and marketing consulting firms. His most recent enterprise is Good Burger, which has a handful of restaurants in the Treasure Valley.
Like many people in Idaho and across the nation, Jones is trying to navigate the realities and challenges of the coronavirus economy. Far from being daunted, however, he thinks the experience makes him a better representative for the people of Idaho.
“I feel like I’m more in touch with people than Russ is,” Jones said. “In the current business climate, I feel like a lot of things could be done better if people in elected office understood what businesses need. Russ hasn’t been in the trenches like me. I feel like I can execute better.”
Jones grew up in Idaho and earned a business management degree from Boise State University. He’d like to see a reduction in federal regulations and an increase in business-friendly policies that improve profitability and allow companies to add jobs and increase wages.
“Bureaucrats tend to create more bureaucracy,” Jones said. “My platform is ‘keep it simple.’ When regulations are simplified, it leads to better business practices and more gets done.”
Simpler, smarter regulations won’t necessarily shift costs to the public, if they’re done right, Jones said. For example, “carbon coin” or carbon pricing methodologies can give industrial firms financial incentives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other waste products.
“Companies that produce the carbon (emissions) should bear the cost,” he said, “but government can facilitate the process of moving them toward renewable energy.”
Fulcher, 58, grew up on a dairy farm in Meridian and also earned a business degree from Boise State University. He then went to work for Micron Technology, starting out on the production line and eventually serving as director of sales and marketing for the company’s Contract Manufacturing Division.
He later spent nine years as vice president of sales and marketing for Preco Electronics. Over the course of his career, he conducted business in all 50 states and 36 countries.
That international business experience “has been invaluable for Congress,” Fulcher said, and will continue to pay dividends as the nation tries to recover from the coronavirus and related disruptions to the world supply chain.
Similarly, his time in elected office gives him a fundamental understanding of the legislative, as well as political, processes.
“If you don’t understand the motions and rules, you’re going to get run over,” Fulcher said.
As a member of the Republican minority, he said, he’s not going to get any bills passed where he’s the primary sponsor. However, he believes he can still be effective outside the halls of Congress.
“I can still walk into a classroom or a business and, just by virtue of my position, provide some encouragement to help people believe in themselves and find opportunities,” Fulcher said. “I see my role as chief encourager.”
Fulcher took some heat earlier this year when he joined 39 other House Republicans in opposing $8.3 billion in emergency coronavirus funding in the Families First Coronavirus Act.
He said he voted against the legislation because it was still being written as it came up for a vote. He also said he’s received more criticism from constituents who opposed his subsequent support for the CARES Act, which provided $2.2 trillion in emergency relief.
“I get it. I should get some criticism for that,” Fulcher said. “But this (coronavirus pandemic) is the first time in history where government made it illegal for you to make a living. When you do that, you have an obligation to provide support.”
Overall, Fulcher believes his experience in business, in the Idaho Legislature and growing up on a farm make him the best choice for voters.
“I’ll put that life resume on the ballot and defend it against anyone,” he said. “If my bosses, the people of Idaho, think (Jones) has a better resume to represent them through a pandemic and (presidential) impeachment, then put him in there. But my motivation has always been to serve and help the people who put me in office.”
Jones noted that he grew up in a conservative household and supports President Donald Trump “100 percent.”
Moreover, “I’m in touch with the voter,” he said. “I’m going through the exact same struggles they’re going through with this economy. I can go to (Congress) and truly represent the people of District 1 they way they should be.”
In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the May 19 primary will be conducted entirely by absentee ballot.
That means anyone who wants to vote in the election must fill out an absentee ballot request form. Registered voters should already have received the forms in the mail; anyone who still needs a form, or who needs to register to vote, can visit idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho. The forms can also be returned by mail, or in person at the local county elections office.
The deadline for registering to vote and for returning an absentee ballot request form is 8 p.m. May 19. The ballots themselves must be returned by June 2 at 8 p.m., at which time the votes will be tallied.
Name: Russ Fulcher
Office seeking: U.S. House of Representatives, Idaho’s 1st Congressional District
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 58
Education: Master’s in business administration, Boise State University; undergraduate degree in business administration from BSU
Work experience: Commercial real estate broker; 24 years of marketing and sales experience with Micron Technologies and Preco Electronics
Previous elected experience: First-term incumbent; served four terms in the Idaho Senate after being appointed in 2005; ran for governor in 2014, losing in the primary to incumbent Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter
Family: Divorced, three grown children
Website: russfulcher.com
Name: Nicholas Jones
Office seeking: U.S. House of Representatives, Idaho’s 1st Congressional District
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 34
Education: Master’s in business administration, University of Notre Dame; undergraduate degree in business and human resources management from Boise State University; education specialist degree, Northwest Nazarene University
Work experience: Owner/founder of Good Burger restaurants; also started and ran several other small businesses
Previous elected experience: Ran for the Boise City Council in 2017
Family: Married, two young children
Website: nicholasforcongress.com