Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported three more COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing a close to the deadliest month of the pandemic in the region.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 50 virus deaths in September while officials in Asotin, Whitman and Garfield counties registered 15 deaths during the month.
The deaths reported Thursday included two women in their 80s, one who lived in Nez Perce County and one who lived in Latah County, and an Asotin County woman between the ages of 40 and 60.
The eight-county region also saw 90 new cases reported Thursday. The bulk of those cases were in Nez Perce County (26), Whitman County (24) and Latah County (21).
Asotin County Public Health announced its jurisdiction had a total of 531 cases in September — the most of the pandemic. The previous high was 494 in November.
Cases have recently tapered off in the Lewiston School District, which announced it had 14 active cases Thursday. Since school started Aug. 30, there have been 176 cases districtwide.
Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston is planning two Pfizer vaccine booster clinics in October, scheduled for Saturday and Oct. 16.
Both clinics are scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the hospital’s conference room. Those seeking the clinic should “look for the signs, balloons and white tent,” according to a news release.
No appointments are necessary. Those who want a booster shot must bring their COVID-19 vaccine card, photo ID and insurance card.
The booster is only available to those who have completed a Pfizer vaccine series six months ago and are 65 years or older, 18 or older with underlying medical conditions, 18 or older who work in high-risk settings and 18 or older who live in high-risk settings.