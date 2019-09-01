The American Red Cross offers blood donation at its center in the Lewiston Orchards and at scheduled drives, including:
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Clearwater Power, Lewiston.
KOOSKIA — Noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Valley Bible Church, 319 Main St.
NEZPERCE — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10, Nezperce Christian Church, Nezperce Christian Church, 307 Fourth St.
OROFINO — Noon to 5:45 p.m. Sept. 11, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13610 Freemont Ave.
9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12, Lewis-Clark State College Williams Conference Center, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston.
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18, University of Idaho Commons, University Avenue and Line Street.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 19, Washington State University Smith Center CUE, Troy Lane.
MOSCOW — Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 27, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road.
Those interested in a full list of donation sites and times can contact the American Red Cross at (800) 733-2767