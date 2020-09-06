Blood donation organizations say the need for blood continues to be critical. A sampling of local opportunities to donate are listed here. Information on other blood drives is available by contacting the American Red Cross or Vitalant.
The Red Cross continues to practice safe distancing. All staff, donors and volunteers are required to wear face masks, and donors’ temperatures are checked before they enter a blood drive.
More information and appointment scheduling is available at the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org or by calling (800) 733-2767. Drives this month include:
OROFINO — Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13610 Freemont Ave.
MOSCOW — Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Fairfield Inn, 1000 W. Pullman Road.
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Lewiston Red Cross Center, sponsored by Clarkston Rotary, 508 Thain Road, Lewiston.
VIOLA — 1-6 p.m. Sept. 14, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road.
PULLMAN — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17, Gladish Community Center, 115 NW State St.
NEZPERCE — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24, Nezperce Christian Church, 703 Fourth Ave.
MOSCOW — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 123 N. Main St.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30, Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Vitalant donors can schedule an appointment by visiting www.vitalant.org. Vitalant will perform prescreening, check individual’s temperature and observe for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 at donation sites. Both staff members and donors are required to wear a face covering at blood drives or donation centers.
The Lewiston center is located at 1213 21st Street. Additional information is available at (877) 258-4825.