Sentencing delayed for man who pleaded guilty to murder

A 2nd District Judge granted a defense motion Friday to delay the sentencing of a Kamiah man who pleaded guilty almost a year ago to the first-degree murder of Clarkston resident Sarah Warden in 2018.
Cole Marcell, 26, was set to be sentenced Feb. 23 by Grangeville-based District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice after an earlier delay. Defense attorney Mark Monson of Moscow said he filed the motion because of difficulties communicating with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.
But since then, Monson said Chief Deputy Criminal Prosecutor April Smith has let him know that evidence he needs from the FBI prior to the sentencing is now available for testing by a defense DNA expert. At Friday afternoon’s hearing, which was conducted via videoconference, Monson said the evidence consisted of reference samples from Marcell and Warden.
FitzMaurice expressed reluctance to delay the sentencing again, but ultimately set a new sentencing hearing for May 28. He did require Monson to update him by the end of next week on whether that date does actually give his expert enough time to test the evidence.
Marcell is being held in the Nez Perce County jail while he awaits his fate. A plea agreement with prosecutors recommended a sentence of 40 years to life in prison, although it allows the defense to argue for less time at sentencing. A sentencing hearing set for last November had to be vacated when 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie left the case over Marcell’s objections to comments Brudie made during the sentencing of accomplice Amanda M.D. Jones.
According to court documents, Marcell orchestrated the killing as part of an effort to steal Warden’s $800 Social Security check for drug money. Warden was seen entering a pickup truck in the Clarkston Walmart parking lot driven by Marcell and occupied by Gabriel Mattingly and Jones in the early hours of June 1, 2018.
Marcell drove the group to a secluded area near Waha and slit Warden’s throat and bludgeoned her with a hammer while Jones held her down. Jones also beat and stabbed Warden. Her body was dumped near Winchester and discovered about a month later.
Mattingly received a sentence of five to 15 years in prison for concealing the killing, while Jones received at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
