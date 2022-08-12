Sentencing begins for Freeman High shooter

Jesse Tinsley/Spokesman-ReviewDefendent Caleb Sharpe sits at the defense table and listens to his lawyer Brook Foley, right, describe his life in the days and months before he took a rifle and some shot some of his classmates at Freeman High School at the the opening of his sentencing Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Spokane County Courthouse.
The former Freeman High School student who killed one of his classmates and injured 3 others should have a chance to live a meaningful life after decades behind bars, his defense attorney argued Thursday, while prosecutors argued the now 20-year-old should serve more time behind bars to pay for the permanent damage he did to the community.
Sentencing hearings for Caleb Sharpe began Thursday morning and are expected to continue through next week.
Sharpe was 15 when on Sept. 13, 2017, he entered Freeman High School with multiple weapons and opened fire on his classmates. He killed Sam Strahan, left three girls with gunshot wounds, and traumatized dozens of others.
Early this year, Sharpe pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault.
More than 200 Freeman community members shared how the shooting impacted them in weeks of testimony earlier this year .
On Thursday, attorneys made their opening arguments on what Sharpe’s sentence should be to Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price.
Sharpe’s public defender, Brooke Foley, argued that he should serve a 20-year fixed sentence due in part to his immaturity and untreated mental illness at the time of the shooting.
Deputy Prosecutor Sharon Hedlund acknowledged that Sharpe’s youth should be a mitigating factor in his sentence but requested a 35-year sentence with the requirement that before his release a sentencing review board consider Sharpe’s likelihood to reoffend and if he has been rehabilitated.
Over the next week, both attorneys will call experts, including psychologists, that examined Sharpe, along with detectives and family members to testify.
Price is expected to hand down his sentence by the end of next week.