Sentencing begins for Freeman High shooter

Jesse Tinsley/Spokesman-ReviewDefendent Caleb Sharpe sits at the defense table and listens to his lawyer Brook Foley, right, describe his life in the days and months before he took a rifle and some shot some of his classmates at Freeman High School at the the opening of his sentencing Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Spokane County Courthouse.

The former Freeman High School student who killed one of his classmates and injured 3 others should have a chance to live a meaningful life after decades behind bars, his defense attorney argued Thursday, while prosecutors argued the now 20-year-old should serve more time behind bars to pay for the permanent damage he did to the community.

Sentencing hearings for Caleb Sharpe began Thursday morning and are expected to continue through next week.

