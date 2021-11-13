Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
KAMIAH — The Valley Senior Meal Site, at the Kamiah Senior Center, is receiving less funding from the Idaho Agency on Aging this year, according to Barbara Miller, accounts payable clerk. This will limit the site’s ability to provide meals to seniors through the home-delivered meals program, according to Brenda Johnson, a board member of both the Valley Meal Site and the Kamiah Senior Center.
The meal site cooks and delivers meals to more than 60 seniors in the Kamiah, Kooskia and Stites areas.
“For some of the people, that’s their meal for the day,” exclaimed Johnson. To qualify for meals, people must be aged 60 years or older, homebound, frail and unable to prepare a meal at home. Volunteer drivers deliver hot meals Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, including frozen meals to heat on the days between deliveries. In addition to a nutritious meal, the program helps reduce isolation and provides a welfare check.
The Valley Meal Site serves hot lunches for more mobile seniors at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Senior Center, 125 Maple St. Johnson clarified that people younger than 60 can come for lunch also. A $5 donation is requested to help offset costs.
According to Johnson, last year’s funding included additional COVID-19 relief funds. She and Miller explained that the monthly reimbursement amount has reduced from $6,000-$7,000 per month to $2,000-$3,000 per month. Miller is trying to close the gap with grants and donations, including a recent $4,000 grant from the Idaho Food Bank. Johnson noted the support from area churches for the program.
The Valley Meal Site is under a four-year contract with the Idaho Agency on Aging, according to Kristin Schmidt, director for District 2 (Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties). Schmidt acknowledged the district received less money to distribute than last year. In the past, the agency also “pulled money from other programs” to fund the meal sites.
“They are really pouring their hearts into it,” said Schmidt, referring to the people at Valley and other senior meal sites in the district. Schmidt said she is proud of what the meal sites have accomplished. She acknowledged the sites may need to make some tough choices to stay within their budgets. She encourages Valley Meal Site to look for board members with skills to help with fundraising and grant writing.
“We do have the discretion to disenroll people (from home-delivered meals), but we dont want to,” said Miller.
Johnson said they may need to stop providing weekend meals. To raise funds, they are planning a chili cookoff fundraiser for Nov. 20 and a silent auction this winter. Direct donations, new fundraising ideas and people willing to serve on the board of directors would help keep the meal program going, according to Johnson.
“I don’t think people realize we are operating from donation to donation ” she said.
In addition to money, the meal site needs more volunteer drivers to deliver meals. Johnson hopes individuals, couples, service groups and churches will step up to drive either the Kamiah or the Kooskia/Stites route one day every other week. This is a great way for someone new to the community to get involved. The time commitment for drivers is approximately three hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We re willing to do whatever it takes, but we’re not too proud to ask for help,” Johnson concluded.
To volunteer or donate, contact Johnson at (360) 340-7969 or call the meal site at (208) 935-0244.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday
McCall tourism tax smashes predictions
The City of McCall’s tourism local-option tax rebounded to smash projections this year after failing to meet the budget in 2020 for the first time in a decade.
The 3 percent tax on motels and short-term rentals earned more than $1 million in 2021, or 57 percent more than the $651,000 the tax was projected to earn.
The excess tax collections mean all 35 community grants approved by the McCall City Council — for a total of $958,000 in funding — will be fully funded.
The council will decide at a future meeting what to do with a surplus of about $120,000 in tourism tax money, McCall City Clerk Bessie Jo Wagner said.
“The increase was due in part to an increase in the cost of an overnight stay, as well as an increase in short-term rental units,” Wagner said.
A busy construction year also saw an increase in workers housed in motels and short-term rentals, she said.
This year, the city licensed an additional 29 short-term rentals in city limits, bringing the city’s total to 449, Wagner said.
Overall, about $543,000, or 57 percent, of the approved grants will be awarded to city departments.
That includes about $272,000 for the McCall Public Library expansion project, $156,000 for sidewalk snow removal and $100,000 for the city’s local housing program.
Of the $958,000 in grant applications approved for funding, about $307,000 was contingent on the tax earning more than the $651,000 budgeted for 2021.
Those grants included all $272,000 for the library expansion project, $10,000 for an emergency response UTV for McCall Fire and EMS, and $25,000 for the Payette Land Trust for land acquisition for public, access to the North Fork Payette River.
Despite failing to collect the $712,000 budgeted in 2020, the tourism tax continued its annual trend of setting new collection records with $697,000 earned.
The tax’s previous collection record was $651,000, which was set in 2019.
Money earned by the tourism tax is doled out annually through a grant cycle process in which applications are scored and ranked on set criteria.
Funding is contingent on tax collections and must be used for events, projects, services or organizations that benefit the community as a whole.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday