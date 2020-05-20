Send in the goats

A herd of roughly 375 goats chomps and chews on rose bushes along Snake River Avenue on Monday afternoon in Lewiston. The goats, owned by Petty Family Goats from Pomeroy, will spend a week filling their bellies with the greenery along the hillside. A trio of families living above the brush hired the family-owned goat farm to clear the field.
