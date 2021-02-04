Washington’s 9th Legislative District Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, wants Asotin County to move into Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan.
In a news release, Schoesler said he agrees with statements Asotin County commissioners made earlier this week when they expressed frustration about the county being lumped into the same region as Spokane County under Gov. Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington plan.
“The current plan being used by Governor Inslee and the state Department of Health is unfair to the rural counties in eastern Washington,” Schoesler said in the release. “Asotin County’s fate for reopening and seeing some of the COVID-19 restrictions lifted should not be tied to a very populated Spokane County that is almost 100 miles away. Lumping Asotin County together with Spokane County is just a terrible and inflexible decision by the governor and his public health minions.”
He instead said Asotin County should be more aligned with what’s happening in Nez Perce County, because of the close proximity of the two areas. Idaho was recently allowed to move into Stage 3 of its recovery plan, while the East region in Washington remains in Phase 1. If Asotin County was allowed to move to Phase 2, it would allow restaurants and fitness centers to expand indoor capacity to 25 percent and would also increase the amount of people allowed to gather in social or home settings.
In order to move to the next phase, regions in Washington have to meet three of four public-health metrics.
Schoesler said Whitman County, which also borders Idaho, is experiencing a similar economic disadvantage by being included in the East region, which includes Asotin, Whitman, Garfield, Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Spokane counties.
According to the release, Asotin County Commissioner Chuck Whitman recently asked Schoesler and 9th Legislative District Reps. Mary Dye and Joe Schmick to help move the county into Phase 2 or allow an exception to the regional approach in Inslee’s latest reopening plan.
In other news:
Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday. They included 12 new cases in Latah County, five cases in Whitman County, three cases in Nez Perce County, two in Idaho County, and one apiece in Garfield, Clearwater and Lewis counties.
No new cases were reported in Asotin County.
The Whitman County Library in Colfax will resume in-person services Monday. Patrons will be required to wear a face mask at all times. Library staff will complete regular sanitization, manage foot traffic and limit the building’s occupancy.
Browsing will be limited to 15 minutes and computer use is limited to 30 minutes.
The library will continue to offer contactless pick-up services, online access to resources and eBooks, and staff browsing options for patrons by phone or email request. Laptops, hotspots and webcams will remain available for checkout so they can be used outside of the library.
In-person and curbside services will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 1-5 p.m. Saturdays.
The Artist Trust, a nonprofit organization, has announced a new phase of its COVID-19 relief fund, which will provide Washington artists affected by the pandemic with at least $100,000 in funding. The seed funding will be used to provide a minimum of 100 artists $1,000 each. The application will be available March 5 at www.artisttrust.org. The deadline to apply is March 26. Funding will be distributed by early April.
