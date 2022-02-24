BOISE — A resolution encouraging Idaho schools to provide a complete view of U.S. history — the good with the bad — passed the Senate on a divided voice vote Wednesday.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 118 is co-sponsored by Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale. It’s a continuation of last year’s debate over critical race theory and the allegations that Idaho schools are “indoctrinating” students in liberal philosophies.
“I don’t think there’s any disagreement, we all want the best education for our children,” Crabtree said during Wednesday’s floor debate. “This resolution calls for a fair and balanced view of education in Idaho.”
He focused his debate on the final clause of the resolution, which encourages schools “to provide children with the knowledge, strength and virtue of a free people by viewing history clearly and wholly — not only the offenses, but also the triumphs.”
“Another way to say that more simply is, let’s teach our children how to think, not what to think,” he said.
While agreeing with the concluding paragraph of the resolution, several senators took exception to its introductory remarks, which suggested divisive content “is appearing in school curriculum across the nation.”
The resolution also dismissed critical race theory and other educational projects, saying they “try to reeducate children into the belief that they are to be ashamed of or limited by their race and ethnicity.”
Sen. Jani Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, a long-time teacher herself, said teachers go to great lengths to present all sides of an issue, particularly when it’s controversial.
“I worry that this resolution sends the message that these things are happening in Idaho schools, that we’re teaching critical race theory, that we’re teaching divisive content and not presenting all sides,” she said. “That’s very problematic to me.”
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said he absolutely supports teaching students about American’s great accomplishments. But he also wants them to learn about past mistakes, even when that’s difficult to hear.
“I feel like resolutions and bills like this essentially advocate for censorship of what our children learn,” he said. “I can’t support that.”
Crabtree said the resolution doesn’t change school curriculum or suppress certain topics.
“We all what what’s best for our kids,” he said. “This resolution simply describes what that is.”
The measure now heads to the House for further action.
