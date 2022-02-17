A bill aimed at helping youth-development programs in Washington was passed this week with a unanimous vote by the Senate.
Introduced by Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, the bill would reimburse all or a part of enrollment fees for programs such as 4-H and Future Farmers of America.
“4-H has been important for many kids throughout Washington, especially rural communities,” Schoesler said in a news release issued Wednesday. “In fact, 4-H offers 150 self-determined projects that cover a wide range of topics, from traditional things to high-tech areas like robotics. It is far more than just sewing or raising animals.”
Schoesler, who represents the 9th District including Garfield, Whitman and Asotin counties, has been a strong supporter of 4-H and county fairs during his decades of public service. In addition to his role in Olympia, Schoesler operates a farm in Adams County.
According to his news release, 56,664 Washington kids participated in 4-H programs in 2018-19, but the number dropped nearly in half a year later, and continues to decline. The current enrollment is 8,369.
Schoesler said the goal of his bill is to help sustain 4-H and other youth programs by subsidizing membership fees, which often are more than $25. Attracting more kids and retaining current members is the objective.
“There are more than 11,000 kids belonging to 4-H clubs in our state,” the longtime senator said. “If the Legislature provided $225,000 in funding to subsidize the enrollment fee, this could help lower the fee to only $5. When you consider how large the state operating budget is and how many items are funded in it, providing $225,000 to help 4-H seems pretty reasonable and affordable to the state.”
To receive appropriated funds, the programs must submit a roster to the state Department of Agriculture, according to the bill.
It will now go to the House of Representatives for further consideration.
“At a time when state government is awash in extra revenue, its seems we can afford to take a small part of this extra revenue to pay for kids’ fees for 4-H or other youth programs,” Schoesler said.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.