Late results Tuesday showed two of three incumbent lawmakers in Idaho’s 6th Legislative District with substantial leads in their respective races.
Two-term incumbent Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, however, was narrowly trailing former Sen. Dan Foreman in his bid for a threepeat.
As of 11 p.m., Foreman had 7,883 votes or 52.5%, compared to 6,835 votes and 45.5% for Nelson. Constitution Party candidate James Hartley of Moscow had 295 votes or 2%.
This is the third time Nelson and Foreman have faced each other, and the first two contests both came down to the wire.
Nelson characterizes himself as a practical, common-sense leader who can work across political aisles to get things done for the 6th District and Idaho.
Foreman, who served 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, casts himself as a Christian conservative Republican and “warrior” who will go to Boise to fight for people’s constitutional rights.
The 6th District includes all of Latah and Lewis counties, along with North Lewiston, a portion of the Lewiston Orchards and the northeastern half of Nez Perce County.
Nez Perce County completed counting ballots around 11 p.m. Latah County was reporting partial results to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, while Lewis County was one of 14 counties that still hadn’t reported any results.
In the 6th District House A race, first-term incumbent Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, was leading her Democratic challenger, Patricia Carter-Goodheart, of Lapwai, by a margin of 9,109 to 5,749, or 61.3% to 38.7%
In the House B race, first-term incumbent Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, had an 8,650 to 6,332 lead over Democratic Moscow attorney Tim Gresback, or 57.7% to 42.3%.
Tuesday night’s results are unofficial until they’re certified later this month by the county elections offices and the state.