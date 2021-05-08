Semitruck wreck north of Moscow

Idaho State Police troopers examine the scene after a semitruck rolled over while driving north on U.S. Highway 95 between Moscow and Viola on Friday around noon. According to troopers, there were no known injuries to the driver and the cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

