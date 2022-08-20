A semitruck driver who was convicted with vehicular manslaughter was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail, but the completion of his sentencing is delayed pending the case’s appeal.
Clearwater County Magistrate Judge David Judd presided Friday over the case of Pompeyo Salazar-Cabrera in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Garrett, of Clarkston, at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.
Salazar-Cabrera was sentenced April 15, 2021, by Senior Judge Greg Kalbfleisch to 365 days in jail, but was to serve 150. That sentencing amount was appealed and the district court appointed a new judge to resentence Salazar-Cabrera. Judd ruled that Salazar-Cabrera wouldn’t have to begin his sentence until a decision is made on the appeal. If the prosecution wins the appeal, Salazar-Cabrera, of Carson, Calif., will serve his sentence at the Nez Perce County Jail; if the defense wins the appeal, Salazar-Cabrera could receive a different sentence or the case could be retried.
Until that decision is made, Judd sentenced Salazar-Cabrera to 364 days and to serve 90 days with 11 days suspended for his previous jail time. Salazar-Cabrera’s driver’s license will also be suspended for two years, his commercial driver’s license will be suspended for life, and he will have 24 months of probation. Judd suspended the $2,000 fine to be paid to the victim’s family, however, Salazar-Cabrera will pay $157.50 in court costs.
Judd recessed for about an hour and a half to decide on the sentencing.
“It’s so cliche and so cold, but there is nothing this court can do to bring (Garrett) back,” Judd said.
He said it was a difficult case to decide because the death was unintended and Salazar-Cabrera was remorseful.
“There’s no bad guy, no boogeyman,” he said, adding that that situation has been hard for the victim’s family as well as the defendant.
Salazar-Cabrera was driving a semitruck that crashed into Garrett’s vehicle at the bottom of the Lewiston hill on March 31, 2018.
Before sentencing, Judd heard victim impact statements from Garrett’s mother and father, who had also presented their statements at the previous sentencing. His mother, Richel Garrett, was in court and read her statement to Judd.
“I am a broken-hearted mother,” Richel Garrett said. “Death is final and we are all still mourning the loss of my son.” She also said that Hayden Garrett was her only child. His loss means she will never be a grandmother and it has made their family incomplete. She has nightmares and can’t drive on the road where the crash happened.
Hayden Garrett’s father, Dale, was unable to be in court and his statement was read by Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith. Dale Garrett said in the statement that he also experiences stress and anxiety from the death of his son and the continuing court case. Hayden Garrett’s life was cut short and he will make no more memories with his family and friends. Dale Garrett said in the statement that there were more than 500 people at his funeral.
“Everybody loved Hayden,” he wrote, adding that for many of his friends it was the first loss they had to experience.
Judd also heard closing arguments from Smith and defense attorney Jonathan Hally. Judd asked the prosecution and defense to sum up the evidence in the case because he had not presided over the case during the trial.
Smith outlined evidence, including the numerous advisory signs indicating recommended speed, the 7% grade and the emergency truck ramps. She also said the brakes on the semitruck were smoking and failing. Salazar-Cabrera then failed to stop at the stop sign, which led to the semitruck crashing into Garrett’s vehicle in front of the Hillary Motel. Smith said the accident was the cause of poor decision-making.
“Hayden paid the price for the defendant’s choice,” Smith said. “If the defendant made one different decision, this crash would not have happened.”
In his closing arguments, Hally said Salazar-Cabrera was trying to stop and thought that the bottom of the Lewiston hill had a merger, not a stop sign, where he would’ve had time to slow down and give the brakes a chance to cool off.
Hally said Salazar-Cabrera had been driving for three months at the time of the crash. Since the crash he has worked in construction and will never drive a commercial truck again. The 36-year-old has three children and is the sole income earner for his family. Hally said Salazar-Cabrera is remorseful and if he could trade places with Garrett he would.
Salazar-Cabrera addressed the court and repeated that feeling in a quiet voice — the rest of his time in court, his head was down.
“There is nothing you can do to punish Mr. Salazar-Cabrera more than he’s already punishing himself,” Hally said. “This will haunt him for the rest of his life.”