A semitruck driver who was convicted with vehicular manslaughter was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail, but the completion of his sentencing is delayed pending the case’s appeal.

Clearwater County Magistrate Judge David Judd presided Friday over the case of Pompeyo Salazar-Cabrera in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Garrett, of Clarkston, at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

