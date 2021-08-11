RIGGINS — A semitruck crashed into the Salmon River on Tuesday along U.S. Highway 95, about 9 miles north of Riggins.
The truck was partially submerged, extrication was expected to be needed, and oil and fuel were spilling into the river, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office advised motorists to be cautious because the accident is on a blind curve.
The sheriff’s office, Idaho State Police, Riggins EMS and Riggins extrication units are on the scene. No further information was immediately available.