Semi crash spills estimated 6K gallons of fuel near Colfax

Hazardous materials crews clean an area where a semi-truck hauling fuel crashed and spilled around 6,000 gallons of diesel and gasoline across Highway 195 south of Colfax on Monday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

A semi-tractor trailer crash south of Colfax spilled an estimated 6,000 gallons of fuel Sunday, with some of the liquid leaking into Spring Flat Creek.

A truck with two trailers transporting fuel was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 195, 3 miles south of Colfax, around 9 p.m. Sunday. A cat ran into the road, and when the driver swerved to miss the animal, he lost control of the vehicle, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

