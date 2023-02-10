Semi crash leads to closure of U.S. 95

A semitruck hauling propane crashed on U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins on Thursday morning. The wreck cause a propane leak, so the highway was closed and a 1-mile radius around the wreck was evacuated. The highway was expected to remain closed throughout the evening Thursday.

 Idaho State Police

U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins was expected to be closed throughout the night Thursday as state police and transportation department officials worked to clear the area of a hazardous fuel spill.

Mark Pfeifer, spokesperson for the Idaho Transportation Department, said the Idaho State Police expected the state’s sole north-south highway to remain closed following a semitruck crash that occurred at milepost 177 about 9 a.m. Thursday near Hazard Creek, which is 18 miles south of Riggins.

Tags

Recommended for you