Semi crash leads to closure of U.S. 95

A semitruck hauling propane crashed on U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins on Thursday morning. The wreck cause a propane leak, so the highway was closed and a 1-mile radius around the wreck was evacuated. The highway was expected to remain closed throughout the evening Thursday.

 Idaho State Police

UPDATE AT 9:26 A.M. FRIDAY: U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins remains closed this morning.

U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins was expected to be closed throughout the night Thursday as state police and transportation department officials worked to clear the area of a hazardous fuel spill.

