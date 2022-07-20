Selway road may be blocked 2 weeks

<text>A rock slide blocks the Selway River Road.</text>

 Lara Heidtman Smith

It may be as long as two weeks before the rock slide blocking the Selway River Road is cleared and traffic can resume along the popular recreation route again.

Dan Fitting, supervisor of the Kidder-Harris Highway District based in Kooskia, said he met with U.S. Forest Service officials Tuesday and learned the agency must have an archaeological review of the rock slide site before any work can begin to remove it.

