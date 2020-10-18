Whitman County Library and the Whitman County Health Department are providing additional adult and senior flu vaccine clinics to local libraries via curbside service later this month.
Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Endicott Library, 324 E St.; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rosalia Library, 402 S. Whitman Ave.; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at the LaCrosse Library, 201 S. Main St.
Because of COVID-19, residents should schedule a time slot with nurse Deanna Claybaugh, who will administer the shots. Social distancing, masking requirements and disinfecting will be in place at each site. Residents can fill out the intake form and screening questionnaire on the library’s website at www.whitco.lib.wa.us and bring them along to the appointment.
For more information or to make an appointment, Claybaugh may be contacted at (509) 397-6280 or deanna.claybaugh@co.whitman.wa.us.