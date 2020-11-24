SEL to build circuit boards at planned Moscow facility

MOSCOW — Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories plan to break ground on a new manufacturing facility during spring 2021 in Moscow.
The 140,000-square-foot facility is described in an SEL news release as a state-of-the-art plant for fabricating printed circuit boards. It will be located southwest of Moscow near U.S. Highway 95 on property that was recently annexed by the city.
The company plans to complete construction by mid-2022.
SEL invents, designs and builds digital products and systems that protect power grids around the world.
SEL is headquartered in Pullman and has facilities around the world, including a manufacturing facility in Lewiston.
Dave Whitehead, SEL chief executive officer, said the company is interested in expanding to Moscow in part because it is running out of room to build at its Pullman campus.
He said out of the more than 100 acres at the Pullman campus, there are only 20 remaining acres available to build on.
He said SEL officials love the Moscow community and there are already approximately 600-700 SEL employees who live in Moscow.
Additionally, Whitehead said the new facility will allow SEL to finally build its own circuit boards. He said the company currently designs circuit boards but does not yet manufacture them.
SEL is working with GreenSource Fabrication in New Hampshire to design the facility and manufacturing processes.
Whitehead said GreenSource Fabrication uses environmentally friendly methods to manufacture circuit boards, such as preventing liquid discharges.
“We don’t want to be putting anything in the environment we don’t have to,” he said.
Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert said he is excited about the new SEL facility. He said it will provide good-paying jobs that will keep people in the area and bring families to Moscow.
He called it an “economic driver” for the community.
“It’s a big deal for Moscow,” he said.
