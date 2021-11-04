Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman is planning two COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics for Whitman County children ages 5 to 11 next week, the company announced Wednesday.
The clinics are planned for Monday and Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. at the SEL Event Center at 1825 Schweitzer Drive in Pullman.
Because of the specific pediatric dosage and anticipated number of appointments, these clinics are only open to the residents of Whitman County between the ages of 5 and 11, according to an SEL news release.
Those interested can schedule an appointment at bit.ly/3CQBCZ6. Children who get the shot at these two clinics will automatically be scheduled for a second shot Nov. 29 or 30.
The clinics are offered in collaboration with Whitman County Public Health, Pullman Regional Hospital, Palouse Pediatrics, Palouse Medical and Sid’s Pharmacy. Those seeking a vaccination must have an appointment.
The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Friday, and updated recommendations by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday gave final approval for the shots.
No clinics for those 5 to 11 are planned yet in north central Idaho.
“At this point, we know the vaccines will be given in both doctor’s offices and pharmacies, but do not have details of who or when,” said Tara Macke, a spokeswoman for the Public Health – Idaho North Central District, in an email to the Tribune. “If individuals are seeking children’s vaccine, they should first contact their health care provider or local pharmacy.”
Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported a total of 72 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. No new deaths were reported.